APSCC demands probe into ‘misuse’ of flood management funds 

Srinagar, Sept 05: Expressing concern over the loss of life and property in floods across Jammu & Kashmir, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Friday demanded adequate compensation for the affected and a probe into the alleged misuse of funds meant for flood management.

In a statement issued here, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that people across the union territory suffered due to the devastating deluge. He said that adequate compensation should be paid to the affected in tune with the present-day demands, especially those who suffered heavily on account of loss of life or property.

“People have suffered immensely, and it is the responsibility of the government to compensate the flood-affected people in a proper manner. Peanuts should not be paid as it tends to add insult to the injury, and the same needs to be avoided,” Raina said.

The APSCC chairman said that after the devastating flood of 2014, a huge amount of funds was made available to the government of Jammu & Kashmir. He said time demands that a probe is carried out with respect to the utilisation of funds meant for flood management.

“Had the funds been utilised properly, then the damages suffered in the recent flood could have been avoided. As such, it would be in tune to hold a probe in this matter so that the truth comes to the fore,” he said.

Raina also expressed concern over the devastation caused by the flood in Punjab. He said that since Punjab is the rice bowl of India, the people, especially farmers, must be compensated adequately.

“There are reports that the water was discharged at full flow from Ranjit Sagar Dam and other dams as well, thus leading to inundation of Punjab. More than 30 people have died, and many lakhs of people have been affected by heavy rains and floods in Punjab. The matter needs to be probed so that the people know the truth,” he added.

The APSCC chairman appealed to the countrymen to stand by the people of Punjab in these trying times.