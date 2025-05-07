Appeals invited for electoral rolls in 27-Budgam and 77-Nagrota

Jammu, May 06: After house to house field survey by 323 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), draft Electoral Rolls were published on 8th April 2025 by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in the two Assembly Constituencies viz; 27-Budgam and 77-Nagrota, for inviting claims and objections.

All Political Parties together appointed 279 number of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for verifying the draft electoral rolls in these two constituencies.

After addressing all claims and objections, the final electoral rolls were published by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on 5th May 2025 and a copy was handed to all political parties.

As per Section 24 (a) of the Representation of People Act 1950, anyone can now file an appeal against the decision of the concerned ERO to the respective District Magistrate.

In case anyone is not satisfied with the decision of the District Magistrate, an appeal can still be filed with the Chief Electoral Officer, UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

ECI initiates interactions with political parties to strengthen electoral process

Srinagar, May 06: In continuation to the Election Commission of India’s emphasis on fostering enhanced engagement with different stakeholders, it has initiated interactions with National and State political parties.

These interactions would provide a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission.

This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders.

Earlier, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs and 3879 by EROs engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties.