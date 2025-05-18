Apni Party visits shelling victims in Uri, Bukhari vows to raise their issues

Srinagar, May 17: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, accompanied by a delegation of party colleagues, visited Uri on Saturday to meet residents who have been severely affected by the recent shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The leaders visited several areas, including Gingal, Rajarwani, Bandi, Lagama, Slamabad, and other locations in Uri, where they met with residents—particularly those who suffered human and property losses during the mortar shelling. In the Rajarwani area, they visited the bereaved family of Nargis Begum, who died after being hit by a shell on May 9, the party said in a statement issued here.

The leaders extended their deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and assured them that the Apni Party stands in complete and unwavering solidarity with them during these difficult times. The residents shared their issues and grievances with Altaf Bukhari, who assured them that he would raise their concerns with the authorities at the highest level.

Speaking at various locations while meeting residents, the Apni Party President said, “People living along the Line of Control (LoC), in places including Uri, Karnah, Tangdhar, Poonch, Rajouri, and other areas, have suffered extensive human and material losses in recent days. Witnessing such loss of life and destruction is truly heartbreaking. Now that the situation is beginning to stabilise, the administration must take swift and effective measures to rehabilitate those affected. The victims are entitled to adequate support and compensation from the government.”

Meanwhile, Bukhari expressed deep concern over the vulnerability of the border residents and urged the government to provide border residents with family bunkers rather than community bunkers, so that in case of an emergency, they can immediately take shelter in these bunkers near their homes.

He wrote on his X handle: “Spent an entire day with residents from various areas of Uri who—like border residents in other parts of J&K—have suffered greatly due to recent cross-border shelling, which has wreaked havoc on their lives. The trauma runs deep. Fear pervades every home. They are extremely vulnerable—practically sitting ducks for mortar fire from across the border.”

He said the rehabilitation of those who have suffered human or material losses must be fast-tracked. “The victims deserve immediate and sustained support,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, Apni Party President, along with accompanying leaders, visited the bereaved family of Khawaja Abdul Qayoom Farooqi — the maternal uncle of MLA Dr Sajjad Shafi — in Gingal Uri and extended condolences to the family members.