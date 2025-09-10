Apni Party seeks compensation for farmers hit by floods

NIT Sgr pays tributes to Dr. Sagadevan R Holds condolence meet RK News Service Srinagar, Sept 09: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Dr. Sagadevan R, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, who passed away at SKIMS Soura, Srinagar. His sudden demise has left the campus community in deep shock and mourning. According to a statement issued here, the entire NIT Srinagar fraternity, including teaching, administrative, non-teaching staff, and scholars, assembled near the Main Faculty Block for a condolence meeting and paid rich tributes to Dr. Sagadevan. The gathering was led by In-Charge Director Prof. (HAG) Roohi Naaz, along with the Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman, Deans, Heads of Departments, and Centers, teaching and non-teaching staff, Administrative Officers, scholars, and students. In his condolence message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia described Dr. Sagadevan’s demise as both a personal and institutional tragedy. “The news has left the entire NIT Srinagar fraternity in grief. Dr. Sagadevan was not only a promising academic but also a kind and humble human being. We stand with his family in this time of grief and will continue to carry forward his vision,” Prof. Kanaujia said. Speaking on the occasion, In-Charge Director Prof. Roohi Naaz said, “His passion for teaching, his commitment to research, and his warmth in guiding students made him a pillar of strength in our academic community. His loss is not just a personal tragedy for his family, but a collective one for all of us at NIT Srinagar,” she said. She assured that the institute will extend all possible support to his family during this period of grief, reaffirming NIT Srinagar’s commitment to care for its members beyond professional boundaries. “Dr. Sagadevan was widely admired for his dedication to students and his constant pursuit of academic excellence. He played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds, encouraging innovation, and inspiring many to pursue higher goals in structural engineering and allied fields,” she said. Meanwhile, NIT Srinagar family has assured that it will extend every possible support to the family of Dr. Sagadevan in this hour of grief. The administration, faculty, and staff have pledged their solidarity and support as a mark of respect for his contributions. The final rituals of Dr. Sagadevan were performed at his native village, Keelaperambalur in Perambalur District of Tamil Nadu, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. (Sep 09)