Apni Party seeks compensation for farmers hit by floods

Srinagar, Sept 09: Apni Party’s Chief Spokesperson and State Secretary, Muntazir Mohiuddin, on Tuesday urged the administration to provide adequate compensation to farmers in Budgam who incurred losses due to the recent heavy rainfall and floods.
In his statement issued here, Muntazir said, “The recent floods have wreaked havoc on the agricultural sector, destroying paddy fields across several areas of the Budgam constituency. Farmers, whose sole source of livelihood is crop cultivation, have suffered immense losses. It is therefore imperative for the administration to intervene and extend timely assistance to the affected farmers.”
He added, “I urge the government to depute teams from the Agriculture and Revenue Departments to assess the flood-related damages across different areas of Budgam, ensuring that the affected farmers receive adequate compensation.”