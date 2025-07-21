Apni Party lost elections for speaking truth: Dilawar Mir

Srinagar, Jul 20: “Apni Party is committed to freeing the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the traditional politics of falsehood and deceit. Our agenda is deeply rooted in the politics of truthfulness and the personal integrity of its leaders,” Chairman of the Apni Party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, said on Sunday.Mir made these remarks while addressing party workers’ convention in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. The event was attended by a large number of leaders and senior workers from across the district. This convention was part of a series of events currently being held by the party across various districts in the valley to establish a closer connection with grassroots workers and the masses.Addressing the gathering, Mir spoke about the “chaotic circumstances” under which the Apni Party was established over five years ago. He said, ‘The Apni Party was founded with a clear aim: to protect the rights of the people and work for their well-being and prosperity.Mir said that the leadership of the Apni Party has made a “conscious and deliberate decision” that, “unlike traditional parties, we would not engage in the politics of falsehood and deceit”.“This principled stand is one of the reasons we lost elections — because we chose to speak the truth to the people rather than make false and unrealistic promises, as other political parties have done. A defamation campaign was launched against the Apni Party, yet we stand here today exonerated, while those who levelled baseless allegations against us have been exposed before the public for the false promises they made,” he addedSpeaking on the occasion, the party’s General Secretary, Rafi Ahmad Mir, accused traditional political parties of misleading the people with emotional sloganeering and false promises. He said, “These parties and their leaders have always misled people for their own political benefit.”Addressing the workers’ convention, party’s Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah said, “Soon after its formation, the Apni Party convinced the central government in New Delhi to ensure that the special rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir over land and jobs would remain protected.”Shah assured that the Apni Party will always stand with the people and continue to fight for their rights.The Party’s Chief Coordinator and District President of Kulgamir Abdul Majid Padder, while addressing the convention, said the administration has failed to address public issues and grievances.The Party’s Provincial President, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, urged the workers to “enhance their political and public outreach activities.”