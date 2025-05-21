Apni Party leaders visit shelling victims in Surankote

Jammu, May 20: Apni Party Provincial President Manjit Singh, along with senior party colleagues, visited the Surankote area of Poonch district on Tuesday to express solidarity with families who suffered human and property losses during the recent cross-border shelling by the Pakistani army.

According to a press release issued here, Manjit Singh led a delegation of senior party leaders to the affected families in Surankote.

The leaders visited several affected families and expressed solidarity with them. They met Liyakat Hussain, whose house was damaged by mortar shells fired from across the border, and visited a woman who was critically injured by shelling.

While meeting the victims, the Apni Party leaders expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and the damage to homes.”

Meanwhile, Singh urged the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure that they get adequate compensation.

The prominent leaders accompanying Manjit Singh during the visit included Senior Provincial Vice President Faqir Nath, Provincial Vice President Arun Chibber, Provincial Secretary Aijaz Kazmi, District President Poonch Bashir Ahmed Khaki, Provincial President of the Youth Wing Vishal Naryania, Punch Surjit Kumar, Zonal President Surankote Musrat Khyaz, Liyakat Hussain, Musrat Shah, Azad Ahmed, Mudassir Malik, Imtiam Kumar, and others.