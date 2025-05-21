Politics

Apni Party leaders visit shelling victims in Surankote

Demand relief, compensation for affected families

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Jammu, May 20: Apni Party Provincial President Manjit Singh, along with senior party colleagues, visited the Surankote area of Poonch district on Tuesday to express solidarity with families who suffered human and property losses during the recent cross-border shelling by the Pakistani army.
According to a press release issued here, Manjit Singh led a delegation of senior party leaders to the affected families in Surankote.
The leaders visited several affected families and expressed solidarity with them. They met Liyakat Hussain, whose house was damaged by mortar shells fired from across the border, and visited a woman who was critically injured by shelling.
While meeting the victims, the Apni Party leaders expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and the damage to homes.”
Meanwhile, Singh urged the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure that they get adequate compensation.
The prominent leaders accompanying Manjit Singh during the visit included Senior Provincial Vice President Faqir Nath, Provincial Vice President Arun Chibber, Provincial Secretary Aijaz Kazmi, District President Poonch Bashir Ahmed Khaki, Provincial President of the Youth Wing Vishal Naryania, Punch Surjit Kumar, Zonal President Surankote Musrat Khyaz, Liyakat Hussain, Musrat Shah, Azad Ahmed, Mudassir Malik, Imtiam Kumar, and others.

 

 

Modi’s dev agenda overshadows INDI Alliance in J&K: Chugh
ANC to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in JK
‘Mission Karmayogi’ to train officers for priorities of Amrit Kaal: Dr Jitendra
Committed to restoration of J&K’s special status: PDP
MLA Pardesi meets public delegations
Share This Article
Previous Article Sadhotra visits shelling-hit border families, salutes ‘frontline defenders’
Next Article Dr Farooq pays condolence visit to NC Kulgam President
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Mehbooba demands ‘war-zone’ status for shelling-hit areas, Rs 50 lakh per damaged house
Politics
BJP leaders assess Poonch shelling damage, promise rehabilitation, bunkers
Politics
J&K BJP lauds Army’s bravery, slams Pak for terrorism
Politics
DISHA meeting: MP Altaf calls for 100% water connectivity in Kulgam
Politics