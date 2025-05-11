Apni Party leaders pay condolence visit to Women’s Wing chief

Srinagar, May 10: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Saturday, led a delegation of senior party leaders to pay a condolence visit to party colleague Dilshad Shaheen, president of the Women’s Wing, following the passing of her beloved mother, who passed away on Friday.

According to a press release, Apni Party leaders visited the residence of the bereaved family in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area, where they met Dilshad Shaheen and other family members to extend their condolences.

On this occasion, the party leaders expressed sorrow over the family’s loss and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family during this time of grief.

Besides the party president, the prominent party leaders who joined this condolence visit included Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chairman of the party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee Mohammad Dilaw Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir, Provincial President Mohammed Ashraf Mir, President of party’s Youth Wing Yawar Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Chairman DDC Srinagar and party’s Provincial Secretary Aftab Malik, Spokesperson Ishrat Bhat, District Secretary Peer Wajahat, Constituency incharge Sonawari Imtiyaz Parray, constituency incharge Central Shalteng Zafar Habib Dar, Constituency incharge Habba Kadal Jeelani Hamid Kumar, Constituency incharge Khanyar Mohsin Zafar Shah, Ward President Natipora Arjumand Makhdoomi, Ward President Hyderpora Shiekh Muzaffar Ali, Ajaz Ahmed Rather, Mir Imaad, Mustakeem, Sheikh Nisar, Sheikh Imtiyaz, Sheeraza Jee, Saima Jee, and others.