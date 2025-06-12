Apni Party gears up to intensify its political & public outreach activities across valley

In its executive meeting today, Apni Party decided to intensify its political and public outreach activities across the valley.

The meeting aimed to revive the performance of the party cadre and to discuss the prevailing political situation and internal party matters.

Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari presided over the meeting and urged his colleagues to remain politically active in their respective constituencies and areas in order to stay closely connected with the masses.

According to a press release issued here, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari chaired an extraordinary executive body meeting held at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by prominent party leaders, who discussed the prevailing situation and shared their views on a range of important issues, including key party matters.

“During the meeting, the participants shared and exchanged their views to apprise the party president of the current political scenario and outlined a future strategy to further strengthen the party across the valley,” the press release reads.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged party leaders and senior workers to intensify their activities.

He said, “In view of the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections, it is essential for you to stay proactive in preparing people for participation in the democratic process. Maintaining close connections with the masses will also help raise awareness about the party’s pro-people agenda and policies.”

He went on to say, “It is your responsibility to help people understand that Apni Party is here to safeguard fundamental and democratic rights. The party’s core objective is to strive for lasting peace, sustainable prosperity, and development in the region, while also advancing the economic and political empowerment of its people.”

Besides the party president, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chairman of the party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Vice President Javaid Mustafa Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Chief Coordinator and District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Padder, Chief Spokesperson and State Secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, President of the party’s Youth Wing Yawar Mir, Senior Leader and Constituency In-charge Sonawari Hajan Imtiyaz Paray, District President Pulwama Dr. Samiulla, District President Srinagar Mohammad Shafi Mir, District President Baramulla Shabir Ashmad Shah, District President Ganderbal Javaid Mir, District President Bandipora Syed Shafat Kazmi, District President Budgam Advocate Owais Ashraf Shah, Senior Leader and District President Shopian Advocate Gowhar, Senior Leader Hakikat Singh, and others.