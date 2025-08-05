Apni Party condoles demise of Peerzada Hafizullah Qadri

Srinagar, Aug 04: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday led a delegation of party leaders to visit the bereaved family of Peerzada Hafizullah Qadri, a resident of Makhdoom Sahib, Srinagar, who passed away on Sunday.

The deceased was a cousin of Apni Party leader and Ward President, Natipora, Arjumand Makhdoomi. He was also the maternal uncle of senior journalist and Executive Editor of Gulistan News, Ishfaq Gawhar.

According to a party press release, the Apni Party delegation offered condolences to the family members, including Peerzada Abdul Majeed Qadri, the younger brother of the deceased. The members prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and expressed their deepest sympathies with the bereaved during this hour of grief.

The prominent party leaders who accompanied Altaf Bukhari during this condolence visit included the party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chief Spokesperson & State Secretary Muntazir Mohiudin, Vice President Srinagar Ajaz Ahmad Rather, District Coordinator Srinagar Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, Provincial Organiser Bilal Ah Bhat, Harbaksh Singh, and others.