Apni Party Calls for Unified Push on Statehood

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 9: Apni Party on Tuesday called for a united political approach to seek the restoration of statehood and other constitutional rights of Jammu and Kashmir, urging all stakeholders to set aside differences and engage with the Centre through a coordinated strategy.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the party’s Political Affairs Committee had recently reviewed the prevailing political situation and discussed the issue of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari said the demand for statehood and constitutional rights should not be reduced to a party-specific agenda, asserting that it requires collective efforts by all political stakeholders.

“Let all stakeholders come together to identify and prioritise the issues, formulate a roadmap and then engage with the Centre in a coordinated and constructive manner,” he said.

Drawing parallels with Ladakh and Kargil, Bukhari said leaders there had set aside their differences to pursue common demands before New Delhi and stressed that political parties in Jammu and Kashmir should adopt a similar approach.

He reiterated that the Apni Party believes meaningful progress on J&K’s issues can be achieved through dialogue and engagement with the Centre rather than confrontation.

The Apni Party chief said the restoration of statehood remains the party’s top priority, but added that other constitutional rights and guarantees that were withdrawn after August 5, 2019, also need to be restored.

He specifically referred to the merger of the J&K IAS and KAS cadres with AGMUT and said such issues should also be taken up with the Centre.

Bukhari further urged the Union Government to initiate dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the youth, recalling assurances made by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

Highlighting public concerns, he said unemployment among educated youth, corruption and the plight of prisoners deserving clemency remain major challenges that require urgent attention.

He added that Apni Party would support any collective initiative aimed at raising genuine public issues with the Centre, irrespective of which political party leads the effort.