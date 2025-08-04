APD minister condoles demise of SSP Udhampur’s daughter

Srinagar, Aug 03: Minister for Agriculture Production Department, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, has expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of the daughter of Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Udhampur.In a condolence message, Dar said, “Shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of the daughter of SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure Ashok. My deepest condolences to the grieving family. May the Almighty give them courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss. I pray for peace for the departed soul.