AP leader visits Inshan Warwan, reassures people on tourism security

Anantnag, Jun 22: Apni Party Additional General Secretary Hilal Shah on Sunday conducted an outreach program in Inshan Warwan, engaging with local residents and listening to their concerns. The program aimed to foster community spirit, understand local needs, and build bridges between the community and leadership.

During his visit, representatives from 17 villages called upon Hilal Shah, collectively assuring enhanced safety and security for tourists visiting Kashmir. United in their commitment, they reaffirmed Kashmir’s hospitality and readiness to welcome visitors with safety and warmth.

Hilal Shah assured the community that the safety and security of tourists would be prioritised, emphasising that Kashmiris are known for their hospitality and are ready to welcome and guard visitors. “We understand the importance of tourism for our region’s economy and are committed to providing a secure environment for all visitors,” he said.

The Apni Party leader interacted with locals, addressed their grievances, and discussed ways to address pressing issues affecting the community. The outreach program was well-received, with participants and various representatives of the community discussing the prevailing situation, expressing concerns about tourism revival.

Hilal Shah’s visit to Inshan Warwan demonstrates his commitment to community engagement and development. The program is part of his ongoing efforts to connect with local residents, understand their needs, and work towards creating a more inclusive and prosperous community

On this occasion, Shah was accompanied by party leader Choudhary Hamid, Manzoor Ahmad, Gowher Rather, Salman Infas, Arhan Farooq and others.