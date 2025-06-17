Any terror attack in J&K will be treated as acts of war: LG

Udhampur, June 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that any terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir will henceforth be treated as an “act of war”, marking a significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism posture. He further announced that a “free hand” has been given to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem in the region.

Speaking at the Passing-Out Parade of the 17th Batch of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and the 26th Batch of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur, the Lieutenant Governor addressed the graduating officers and senior officials in attendance. A total of 50 DySPs and 1,112 PSIs took part in the ceremony, marking the first batch trained under India’s newly enacted criminal laws.

“Any terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir will now be considered an act of war. This reflects our uncompromising stance and a bold counter-terrorism strategy,” LG Sinha asserted.

“We will not rest until the last trace of terrorism and its support network is eliminated. The J&K Police, Indian Army, and CAPFs have my full backing to act decisively.”

He congratulated the new officers and urged them to uphold the core values of the J&K Police — truth, justice, morality, and good governance. Drawing inspiration from spiritual and cultural roots, he referred to them as ‘Shoorveer’ (warriors) tasked with protecting society from forces of evil.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by the police in combating terrorism, Sinha paid tribute to fallen heroes and said that J&K Police continues to symbolize courage, professionalism, and sacrifice. “The entire nation admires your valor, especially in facing the complex security challenges of this region,” he stated.

He emphasised that today’s law enforcement must stay ahead of emerging threats, including cybercrime, hacking, online fraud, and dark web activities. “Criminals have adapted with technology — so must we. The police must evolve rapidly,” he said, while encouraging the use of Artificial Intelligence and modern tools to enhance intelligence gathering and threat response.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about the significance of intelligence-driven operations and called for a balanced use of Techint (technical intelligence) and Humint (human intelligence). He reiterated the need for strong community policing and deeper coordination among agencies to build trust and vigilance across the region.

“Our top priority is the total eradication of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. We must also target and dismantle networks of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and others who provide logistical and financial support to terrorists,” he declared.

The comprehensive training of the new recruits included modules on new criminal laws, counter-insurgency tactics, cybercrime, artificial intelligence, human rights, and law and order management. Sinha praised the efforts of trainers and academy staff and acknowledged the support of the families behind each officer.

Drawing from Indian scriptures, LG Sinha compared the moral and professional responsibilities of the police with Arjuna’s dilemma in the Mahabharata.

“Remember Arjuna’s words to Lord Krishna. In moments of doubt, remember your Dharma, truth, justice, morality, law, and governance. You must uphold these values at all times,” he said, adding that officers should remind their duty to protect every institution, serve the nation with integrity, and remain dedicated to the rule of law.

In closing, LG Sinha expressed confidence in the capabilities of the graduating officers:

“These courageous officers will uphold the honour of the J&K Police and serve Maa Bharati with pride. Together, we will build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.”

The oath-taking ceremony was witnessed by senior dignitaries including J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat, Director SKPA Garib Dass, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai, among others.