“Any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war”: Rajnath Singh reiterates India’s policy against terrorism

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated India’s policy against terrorism, which now says that any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war.

Addressing the Indian Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar, the Defence Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined India’s policy against terrorism which now says that any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war.”

Singh emphasised that India has always prioritised peace and never supported war, however, when its sovereignty is attacked, it is necessary to respond. If Pakistan continues to support terrorism, it will pay a heavier price, he said.

The Defence Minister termed Operation Sindoor as the biggest action taken by India against terrorism in history, and a testament to the nation’s commitment to go to any extent to eliminate the menace.

“Operation Sindoor was a commitment demonstrated by India of not just carrying out defence, but taking bold decisions whenever needed. It was a dream of every soldier that we will reach every terrorist hideout and destroy them. Terrorists killed Indians based on their religion, we killed them for their deeds. It was our dharma to eliminate them. Our forces gave the right direction to their anger and took revenge for Pahalgam with great courage and discretion,” he said.

Rajnath Singh added that Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere. “Our forces have shown to the world that their aim is precise & pin-point and the task of counting is left to the enemies,” he said.

The Defence Minister added that India’s unwavering resolve against terrorism can be gauged from the fact that it was not deterred by Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, pointing out that the world has witnessed how irresponsibly Islamabad has issued nuclear threats to New Delhi several times.

“I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

Singh stated that through the Pahalgam incident, an attempt was made to break the social unity of India, and the Armed Forces responded to the terror attack by hitting the heart of the adversary. He recalled Pakistan’s declaration about 21 years ago in front of the then Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee that terrorism will no longer be exported from its land.

The Union Minister said Pakistan has been deceiving India, and it must stop sheltering anti-India and terrorist organisations and not allow its land to be used against India. He added that Pakistan has reached a state where it has sought loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while India falls in the category of those countries which provide funds to IMF so that they can help poor countries.

Rajnath Singh reasserted that no unwarranted action should be taken from across the border, which is the base of the understanding reached between the two countries. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s views that terrorism and talks cannot go together, and if talks are held, it will only be on terrorism and PoK.

Singh paid homage to the innocent civilians who were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during Operation Sindoor. He commended the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their speedy recovery.

The Defence Minister expressed gratitude to the brave soldiers who destroyed the Pakistani posts and bunkers across the border, sending a clear message to the enemy. “I come here today with a message from the people of India: ‘We are proud of our Forces’,” he added.

While Singh praised the valour and dedication of the Armed Forces, he reiterated the government’s commitment to continue equipping the soldiers with advanced weapons and platforms and modern infrastructure.

“Our Government has ensured that our forces are prepared for every situation. Many new generation equipment like modern rifles, missile defence shields, and drones are being rapidly manufactured in India itself. Connectivity has been ensured along LoC and LAC like never before. The devotion and readiness with which our soldiers serve the country, the government is trying to serve you,” he said.

Singh added that the government and the people of the country stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Armed Forces at every step, in every situation. He exuded confidence that with the cooperation of the military, India will soon eradicate terrorism in the region, so that no one dares to cast an evil eye on the sovereignty of the nation.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Singh, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army were present on the occasion. (ANI)