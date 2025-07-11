ANTF Kashmir seizes large quantity of Poppy Straw, arrests accused in Budgam Operation

In a significant development in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Kashmir has successfully recovered a substantial quantity of illicit contraband, furthering its commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the Union Territory.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a dedicated team of ANTF conducted a meticulously planned operation at Wahabpora, District Budgam, leading to the recovery of huge quantity of poppy straw (locally known as fukki). The contraband was concealed in a manner intended to avoid discovery, but the swift and professional response of the ANTF personnel ensured its seizure.

The accused, identified as Farooq Ahmad Teli son of Mohammad Subhan resident of Suranhal Batpora, Budgam was apprehended on the spot and taken into custody. Accordingly, a case under sections of NDPS Act was registered at ANTF Kashmir, and further investigation has been taken up to unearth the backward and forward linkages of the narcotic supply chain.

This seizure highlights the continuing efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in targeting individuals and networks involved in the illegal drug trade. The operation underscores the zero-tolerance policy of Jammu and Kashmir Police towards narcotics-related offences.