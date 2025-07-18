ANTF Kashmir seizes large cache of poppy straw in Budgam

In a significant development in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Kashmir has successfully recovered a substantial quantity of illicit contraband, furthering its commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the UT.

A Spokesperson said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a dedicated team of ANTF conducted a meticulously planned operation at Mulashulla, District Budgam, leading to the recovery of huge quantity of poppy straw (locally known as fukki). The contraband was concealed in a manner intended to avoid detection, but the swift and professional response of the ANTF personnel ensured its seizure.

The accused identified as Mohammad Maqbool Ganaie son of Ghulam Hussain Ganaie resident of Mulashulla Beerwah Budgam was apprehended on the spot and taken into custody. Accordingly, a case under sections of NDPS Act was registered at ANTF Kashmir, and investigation has been initiated to unearth the backward and forward linkages of the narcotic supply chain.

This seizure highlights the continuing efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in targeting individuals and networks involved in the illegal drug trade. The operation underscores the zero-tolerance policy of Jammu and Kashmir Police towards narcotics-related offences.