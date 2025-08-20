“Another method to remove non-BJP CM from power”: Ram Gopal Yadav criticises J-K Bill

New Delhi , August 20 : Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over the Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for thirty consecutive days.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav stressed that the Modi government has brought another method to remove the Chief Ministers from the non-ruled BJP states.

“Even if there is no charge against someone, charges can be made and are being made under this Government. People are being jailed under false, serious charges. In states that do not have BJP CMs or Ministers, another method to remove them power is being brought by this Government. Democratic norms are not left anymore. Those who are bringing this Bill, are not getting one thing – once they go out of power, they won’t come back. Their own people have started opposing them,” Ram Gopal Yadav said.

However, BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud termed the move a “historical necessity” and a long-pending bill.

“The decision of the government of India to introduce the historical bill to remove the prime minister or any other state minister who is arrested for more than 30 days in any corruption case that involves more than five years of imprisonment is a very historical necessity and a long-pending bill,” Goud told ANI.

“Today, every voter believes that all politicians are corrupt. Because of PM Modi and the NDA government, some credibility is brought into politics… The entire population of the nation will welcome this bill, except the corrupt INDIA bloc alliance,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three bills in Lok Sabha on Wednesday – including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days.

According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, Shah will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Union Home Minister will further move to refer these Bills to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of the Lok Sabha to be nominated by the Speaker and 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

It stated that a Minister facing allegations of serious criminal offences, who is arrested and detained in custody, may undermine the principles of constitutional morality and good governance, ultimately eroding the constitutional trust people have in him. (ANI)