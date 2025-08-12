Another Land scam unearthed by J&K ACB; 08 FIRs registered against 27 accused 

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau again achieved a major success in extracting one of the major land scams in Jammu and Kashmir, wherein Custodian land in Asarwan, Mishriwala and Bhalwal area of Jammu district has been found usurped by the land mafia in connivance with Form Alf Holders and the officers/officials of Custodian/ Revenue department.

Inputs were received that Custodian land in thousands of Kanal situated at Asarwan, Mishriwala and Bhalwal Jammu, has been fraudulently grabbed by the land grabbers/gangsters in connivance with the Revenue and police officers/officials. The revenue records have been tempered and land has been sold to various persons.

On the basis of the inputs received by ACB a verification was initiated and on the basis of the verification conducted earlier it was found that more than 600 kanals of Custodian land was shown allotted to the displaced persons through fraudulent means by the officers/officials of Revenue Dept. in connivance with the land grabbers/ Form Alaf holders. Accordingly, 16 case FIRs already stand registered by the ACB in which the investigation is in progress.

Now again, during the course of verification it has been found that displaced persons from POJK were already allotted land in their favour but even then kith and kin of these families although not entitled as already allotted land being Form Alaf holders, in connivance with the concerned Patwaries/ Girdawars/ Naib Tehsildars/ Tehsildars of Revenue Department got mutations of additional land at Bhalwal area of District Jammu attested in their favour either without any Govt./ PRO order or on fake Govt./ PRO order. During verification it has also been found that no such orders of allotment of land were issued by the office of the PRO. These persons after getting mutation of lands in their favour alienated the said land directly or through their attorney holders/ conduits to various persons by resorting to fraudulent means, thereby causing a huge loss to the Govt. Exchequer.

Owing to the establishment of, prima facie, nexus of the criminal elements/ land grabbers/ Form Alaf holders and the Revenue officers/officials in alienation of about 150 kanals of Custodian land through fraudulent means, ACB has now registered another 08 formal case FIRs in P/S ACB Central J&K for in-depth investigation under the provisions of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and fraud against (1) Suresh Sharma S/o Ved Parkash R/o Kangrail Jammu the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Barn, Tehsil Balwal, (2) Mohit Gupta S/o Shri Funny Bushan Gupta R/o H .No. 95, Suraksha Vihar, Paloura Top Jammu the then Tehsildar Balwal, (3) Kuldeep Singh S/o Aya Singh R/o House No. 83/84 Bakshi Nagar Jammu, (4) Anjali Slathia W/o Shri Balvinder Singh R/o Bhopur, Tehsil Akhnoor District Jammu, (5) Navjot Singh S/O Ajit Singh R/o Ranjan Partly Gharota Jammu the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Barn, Tehsil Balwal, (6) Farooq Khan S/o Mohd Sher R/o Mangalnar Manjakot, Rajouri the then Tehsildar Balwal, (7) Faryad Ahmed the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Kot, Tehsil Jammu, (8) Narain Singh (now dead) the then Tehsildar Jammu, (9) Deedar Singh S/o Inder Singh R/o Batala Tehsil Bhimber A/p Chatha Farm Jammu, (10) Omkar Singh S/o Shri Paras Ram R/o village lower Muthi, Tehsil Jammu North District Jammu , (11) Bashir Ahmad the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Raipur Domana (12) Mohd Aslam the then Girdawar circle Misriwala, (13) Avtar Singh the then Tehsildar Jammu, (14) Sat Pal S/O Nanak Chand R/O Gadi Garh Jammu, (15) Shabir Ahmed the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Kot, (16) Iqbal Zargar Girdawar circle Balwal, (17) Guldarshan Singh the then Naib Tehsildar Balwal (now dead), (18) Kamal Kohli S/O Madan Lal R/o Hardo Muthi Rajbagh Kathua, (19) Shakeel Ahmad the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Balwal, (20) Aqeel Ahmad the then Naib Tehsildar Balwal, (21) Jaspal Singh S/o Ram Singh R/o village Choura District Gurdaspur Punjab A/P Rajbagh Kathua, (22) Rashpal Singh the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Balwal, (23) Hans Raj the then Girdawar circle Balwal , (24) Farooq Khan the then Tehsildar Balwal, (25) Mangat Singh S/o Atter Singh R/o Near Janta Floour Mill Gangyal, Jammu, (26) Kulwant Singh S/o Faqeer Singh R/o Suhawada, Darap, Sehora Tehsil Bishnah, Jammu, (27) Sham Singh the then Naib Tehsildar Balwal and others.