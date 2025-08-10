Announce J&K’s statehood dates, end doubts and chaos among people: Hakeem Yaseen to PM, HM

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) President and former minister Hakeem Yaseen today called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to end the prevailing uncertainty over Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood by announcing a clear timeline for its restoration.

Addressing a one-day party convention at Arizal in the Khansahib constituency of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Hakeem Yaseen said political leaders and the public have been left in doubt for weeks over the promised statehood.

“Rumours and speculation are creating further confusion among the masses. If J&K is truly the ‘Taj of India’, as the Union Government often describes it, then that Taj must be respected by honouring commitments. The announcement for statehood should be made in Parliament without further delay,” he said.

Hakeem Yaseen stressed that fulfilling this commitment would not only restore public trust but also help address issues like unemployment, stalled development, and the economic distress caused by pending EMIs, bank loans, and business uncertainty.

Hakeem also appealed for the immediate revocation of restrictions on major tourist destinations in Budgam, including Doodhpathri, Yousmarg, and Tosamaidan. He noted that these bans have badly hit the tourism-dependent economy, depriving thousands of families of their livelihoods in sectors like transport, pony services, hotels, handicrafts, and local markets.

“The Lieutenant Governor has assured me during a recent meeting that these restrictions will be lifted soon. We expect this promise to be implemented on a fast-track basis. The revival of tourism will open multiple avenues for self-employment and economic revival,” he said.

Highlighting the need for infrastructure-driven job creation, Hakeem said that mini-hydel projects in Suknag and Shaliganga are ready for execution but remain stalled. “These projects can generate much-needed employment for local youth and also meet the region’s power needs. Their immediate commissioning should be a priority,” he demanded.

The convention witnessed large participation from locals, including youth and senior citizens. Several individuals joined the PDF on the occasion, pledging to work for the welfare and development of the region under Hakeem Yaseen’s leadership.

Reiterating his call for decisive action, Hakeem said, “It is time for the Government of India to fulfil its commitments. A clear date for restoring J&K’s statehood will bring a sigh of relief to our people, end speculation, and pave the way for stability and growth.”