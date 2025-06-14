Anger brews against ‘conversion’ of MA Road footpath into parking bay

Srinagar, June 13: A decision by Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) to reportedly convert a portion of the footpath near the Polo Ground entrance on Maulana Azad (MA) Road into a paid parking space has sparked widespread anger among commuters and pedestrians, who allege that the move places lives at risk and defies the very principles of urban planning.

The stretch, located along one of the city’s most trafficked roads, has seen barriers and ropes installed to cordon off what was once pedestrian space—leaving those on foot with no choice but to step onto the road, dangerously close to speeding traffic.

“Footpaths are meant for people, not for parking,” said Idrees Sheikh, a regular commuter. “We are now being forced into traffic just to get past. It’s completely unsafe.”

Locals have described the move as short-sighted and emblematic of misplaced priorities. “This is what passes for a Smart City?” asked Sajad Andrabi, a resident of Rajbagh. “Endangering pedestrians to accommodate more vehicles is neither smart nor sustainable.”

Many believe the move defeats the core aim of the Smart City mission—improving urban mobility and liveability. “If people can’t walk safely in their own city, what’s the point of these grand projects?” said Aasif Mir, a frequent walker along MA Road.

Residents of Srinagar areas who commute through M A Road stated that this is not an isolated incident. “Across Srinagar, walkways are increasingly obstructed by illegal parking, street vendors, or construction,” they alleged. The MA Road episode, they argue, reflects a worrying trend of neglecting pedestrian rights.

“When government bodies themselves start occupying footpaths, what message does that send?” asked Murtaza Ahanger of Hyderpora. “It encourages more violations and sends the signal that public safety comes second.” Commuters are urging authorities to implement long-term traffic and parking solutions—such as multi-storey car parks—rather than sacrificing essential pedestrian infrastructure. “This is a patchwork fix,” said Haseeb Khan, another daily commuter. “Smart cities require smart planning—not shifting problems from one place to another.”

In response to the backlash, a senior official at SSCL, speaking anonymously, acknowledged the issue and said the matter would be addressed. “Pedestrian safety remains a key priority under the Smart City framework,” the official stated. “We will review the situation and take corrective measures if necessary.” For now, the footpath remains blocked—and Srinagar’s pedestrians continue to walk a dangerous line between poor planning and moving traffic.