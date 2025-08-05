Andrabi reviews ongoing dev works at Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 04: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board & Minister of State Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today paid obeisance at the shrine of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (RA) at Shahdara Sharif in Rajouri.

According to a statement issued here, Andrabi participated in numerous events, presided over official meeting, reviewed the ongoing construction works and met many public delegations in the Ziyarat Complex. Dr Darakhshan emphasized on the need for the completion of the world within the proposed time. Waqf Chairperson instructed the staff of the Board to ensure better public facilitation as required at this shrine.

Local delegations appreciated the initiatives of Dr Andrabi for upgradation of the infrastructure and the facilities for visitors at this very famous Sufi shrine of Pirpanjal valley. Waqf Chairperson was accompanied by the Executive Officer Abdul Qayoom Mir and other officers and officials of the Board. Dr Darakhshan later inspected the ongoing works of three mosques at Rajouri and took stock of the status and quality of the work. Here also Andrabi met many public delegations.