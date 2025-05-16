Kashmir

Andrabi leads 'Tiranga Rally' in Srinagar

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 15: BJP workers held a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Srinagar on Thursday to honour the Indian Armed Forces for the successful completion of Operation Sindoor. The rally, called the ‘Tiranga Rally’, began at Sher-i-Kashmir Park and concluded at Lal Chowk. It was led by BJP leader and Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi.
Speaking to the media, Andrabi said Operation Sindoor was very successful and celebrating the power shown by the Indian army is the basis of this Tiranga Rally. “Every Indian is proud of our armed forces, security forces and our Prime Minister. This is for unity and the pride of the country; this is a message for the entire world. We showed that we have the greatest army and we can fight anyone and gain victory”, said Andrabi.
She said that Jammu Kashmir was the worst hit by Pak sponsored terror with the help of some local elements. “Pakistan always targeted our people and is the enemy of peace. It has been the official policy of Pakistan to derail our peace and prosperity initiatives.

