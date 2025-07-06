Andrabi, Board Mgmt felicitated by Waqf Board CEG

Srinagar, July 05: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Saturday participated in the special programme organised by Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Consolidated Employees Group at Dargah Hazratbal. This program was organised to felicitate Darakhshan Andrabi and the Management of Waqf Board for the recent wages hike and other welfare measures for the staff and the engagees of the Board.According to a statement issued here, Waqf Chairperson was honoured for her impactful and visionary leadership and bold decision making which transformed the entire working system of the Waqf Board resulting in the development and infrastructural boost at places of importance throughout Jammu & Kashmir. Waqf Board Members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem & Peer Syed Mohammed Haqqani & the Executive Magistrate Ishtiaq Mohiuddin were also honoured for their contribution in the Board.Speaking on the occasion Andrabi said, “After streamlining the general management and financial system of the Board, we undertook many reformative steps for development and upgradation of complexes of the Sufi shrines in whole of the union territory.” “ We took a decision to enhance the salaries and remuneration of all categories of employees who were serving on the emoluments not revised for decades. We followed all norms to hike the salaries. Welfare measures boosted the morale of the Waqf Board employees & engagees”, said Darakhshan.She hailed the unanimous efforts of the Board and the staff for working as a dedicated team. “Many big things are in the plans, soon to be executed. We will not rest and will put in our collective efforts to contribute for the further upgradation of our entire Waqf System throughout J&K,” she said.