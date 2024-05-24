Anayat Ali Choudhary is new SSP Kathua

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Friday ordered posting of Anayat Ali Choudhary as Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua district.

Anayat Ali would be replacing Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, who has been asked to wait further posting at Police Headquarters.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Anayat Ali Choudhary, IPS, AIG (Procurement) PHQ, is transferred and posted as SSP Kathua, vice Shri Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, who shall await further posting at Police Headquarters, till further orders,” reads an order in this regard, a copy of which lies with GNS. (GNS)