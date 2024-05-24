Breaking

Anayat Ali Choudhary is new SSP Kathua

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Friday ordered posting of Anayat Ali Choudhary as Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua district.

Anayat Ali would be replacing Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, who has been asked to wait further posting at Police Headquarters.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Anayat Ali Choudhary, IPS, AIG (Procurement) PHQ, is transferred and posted as SSP Kathua, vice Shri Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, who shall await further posting at Police Headquarters, till further orders,” reads an order in this regard, a copy of which lies with GNS. (GNS)

 

You Might Also Like

DHSK issues advisory for school kids, elderly tackle heatwave

2 CRPF personnel injured as vehicle ferrying them veers off road in Poonch

ACB files 2 cases against Girdawar for DA, fraudulent mutation in revenue record

PM Modi to address poll rallies in Himachal, Punjab today

MeT says heatwave to continue for 5 days in J&K, urges people to drink lot of fluids

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article IPL 2024: SRH, RR face-off to seal final date against Kolkata Knight Riders
Next Article “PM Modi has already won 310 seats till the 5th phase of Lok Sabha:” Amit Shah
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pulwama Police Carried Out Poppy Destruction Drive in Village Bellow
Developing Story
“PM Modi has already won 310 seats till the 5th phase of Lok Sabha:” Amit Shah
Developing Story
IPL 2024: SRH, RR face-off to seal final date against Kolkata Knight Riders
Developing Story
Ajay Devgn thanks J-K officials, locals for support during ‘Singham Again’ shoot in Valley
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.