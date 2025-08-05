Kashmir

Anantnag youth takes Kashmiri flavours to global markets

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
3 Min Read

Anantnag, Aug 04: A young entrepreneur from Anantnag is making waves in the global agri-business space by taking Kashmir’s premium produce to international markets.

At just 27, Amir Hameed Mir has founded Amsaa, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) AgriTech brand that markets saffron, honey, dry fruits, and nuts under its own label, catering to customers across several countries.

“At Amsaa, we are on a mission to bring the authentic taste and purity of Kashmir to the world,” Amir said. “We want people everywhere to experience the real flavour of our saffron, honey, and dry fruits.”

As the founder and CEO of Amsaa, an international direct-to-consumer (D2C) AgriTech startup, Amir has taken Kashmiri produce from the fields of the Valley to shelves across the globe.

“We are proud to be Kashmir’s first homegrown brand to operate internationally,” he noted. “We’re already listed on platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, and at the same time we’re expanding our presence across India through an omni-channel approach.”

He said that what makes Amsaa different is its vertically integrated model. “We source directly from farmers,” Amir said. “By working through MoUs with Farmer Producer Organizations, we cut out middlemen. Our processing is done in our own US FDA-registered and ISO-certified facility in Anantnag, so we can guarantee purity and quality.”

The startup currently exports to the United States, Middle East, Canada, Hong Kong, and other markets.

“We are in the early traction stage with a clear product market fit,” Amir said. “We are actively looking to raise investment to expand our operations.”

“At the same time, we are experimenting with new value-added products and upgrading our operations and management with cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and AI for optimisation,” he added.

During the programme last week, as SKUAST-K hosted the Northern Region S&T Cluster Stakeholders Meet on Strengthening Science, Technology & Innovation (STI) Ecosystem in Kashmir, Amir had the opportunity to inaugurate Amsaa’s new product line.

 “Our vision is to make Kashmir’s produce a mark of trust worldwide,” he said, adding,  “Purity, quality, and authenticity will always be at the heart of our brand.”

Rs 150 cr allocated for judicial infra development in J&K
Authorities, traders & locals meet to discuss removal of road divider
Sikhs will not support any party in polls, come up with own candidates in J&K: APSCC
Govt appoints Iqbal Lone as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities
IUST students undertake industrial exposure visit
Share This Article
Previous Article Marriage assistance scheme a boon for many in Sopore
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Marriage assistance scheme a boon for many in Sopore
Kashmir
Sakeena Itoo inspects GGHSS Surankote, GHSS Lassana
Kashmir
CS offers condolences to SSP’s family
Jammu
SCERT-JK organises state-level science exhibition
Kashmir