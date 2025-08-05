Anantnag youth takes Kashmiri flavours to global markets

Anantnag, Aug 04: A young entrepreneur from Anantnag is making waves in the global agri-business space by taking Kashmir’s premium produce to international markets.

At just 27, Amir Hameed Mir has founded Amsaa, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) AgriTech brand that markets saffron, honey, dry fruits, and nuts under its own label, catering to customers across several countries.

“At Amsaa, we are on a mission to bring the authentic taste and purity of Kashmir to the world,” Amir said. “We want people everywhere to experience the real flavour of our saffron, honey, and dry fruits.”

As the founder and CEO of Amsaa, an international direct-to-consumer (D2C) AgriTech startup, Amir has taken Kashmiri produce from the fields of the Valley to shelves across the globe.

“We are proud to be Kashmir’s first homegrown brand to operate internationally,” he noted. “We’re already listed on platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, and at the same time we’re expanding our presence across India through an omni-channel approach.”

He said that what makes Amsaa different is its vertically integrated model. “We source directly from farmers,” Amir said. “By working through MoUs with Farmer Producer Organizations, we cut out middlemen. Our processing is done in our own US FDA-registered and ISO-certified facility in Anantnag, so we can guarantee purity and quality.”

The startup currently exports to the United States, Middle East, Canada, Hong Kong, and other markets.

“We are in the early traction stage with a clear product market fit,” Amir said. “We are actively looking to raise investment to expand our operations.”

“At the same time, we are experimenting with new value-added products and upgrading our operations and management with cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and AI for optimisation,” he added.

During the programme last week, as SKUAST-K hosted the Northern Region S&T Cluster Stakeholders Meet on Strengthening Science, Technology & Innovation (STI) Ecosystem in Kashmir, Amir had the opportunity to inaugurate Amsaa’s new product line.

“Our vision is to make Kashmir’s produce a mark of trust worldwide,” he said, adding, “Purity, quality, and authenticity will always be at the heart of our brand.”