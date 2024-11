Kishtwar –Sinthantop road connecting the Anantnag with Kishtwar National Highway (NH244) remained closed for vehicular traffic movement today after overnight snowfall.

Officials told GNS that due to overnight snowfall at Sinthanpass, vehicular traffic was stopped on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar highway (NH244).

However, officials said that snow clearance is underway and subject to fair weather conditions traffic movement will resume soon.(GNS)