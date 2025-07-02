Breaking

Anantnag Police Sets Up Helpline For Terror Affected Families 

Anantnag, July 02 : District Police Anantnag has established a dedicated Helpline at the District Police Office to assist individuals and families affected by terrorism-related incidents within the district.

Victims or their kin can approach the Helpline on the phone No 01932-222870 to register grievances or seek assistance.

District Police Anantnag is committed to supporting such families and will share all received information with the concerned authorities for necessary action. This initiative aims to ensure access to rightful entitlements and timely redressal under existing government policies.

