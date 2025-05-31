BreakingKashmir

Anantnag Police Rescue Stranded Passenger Vehicle at Sinthan Top

Anantnag, May 31 : In a commendable display of prompt action and dedication, the Anantnag Police successfully rescued a stranded passenger vehicle at Sinthan Top today.

A Xylo vehicle bearing registration number JK17-7352, carrying 08 passengers and a driver, became stranded at Sinthan Top due to fresh snowfall. A distress call made by one of the passengers was immediately acted upon by Police Station Larnoo.

SHO Larnoo along with police team swiftly reached the location and successfully evacuated all passengers and the driver to safety, despite challenging weather and terrain conditions.

This timely and coordinated effort ensured that no harm came to the stranded individuals, showcasing the commitment of Anantnag Police towards public safety and emergency response.

Anantnag Police urges all commuters to exercise caution and stay updated with weather advisories before venturing into high-altitude, snow-prone areas. The safety and well-being of the public remain the top priority of the Anantnag Police.

