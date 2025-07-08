BreakingKashmir

Anantnag Police recover lost bag of Pilgrim with Rs 40,000 during Amarnath Yatra

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a commendable display of promptness and integrity, the Anantnag Police recovered a lost bag containing ₹40,000 in cash and important documents belonging to an elderly pilgrim partaking in the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

A Spokesperson said that Police Post Nunwan received a report about the missing bag earlier today. The elderly devotee, distressed over the loss, informed officials that the bag held a significant sum of money along with essential papers.

Responding swiftly, police personnel launched a comprehensive search operation across the Nunwan base camp. After a meticulous effort, the bag was found abandoned in a corner of the camp premises. On inspection, officials confirmed that the entire amount and all documents were intact.

Following due verification and formal procedures, the recovered belongings were returned to the pilgrim, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police for their timely help.

This act of honesty and efficiency once again highlights the commitment of J&K Police in ensuring the safety, support, and trust of the yatris throughout the sacred pilgrimage.

