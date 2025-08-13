Anantnag Police Conduct Raids in Ongoing Multi-Lakh Fraud  

Police in Anantnag on Wednesday conducted raids at three locations in the district in connection with an ongoing probe into a ₹55 lakh wild garlic fraud case registered under FIR No. 126/2025 at Police Station Anantnag.

The case involves three accused — Tasaduq Hussain Dar, Abdul Gani Dar, and Mohammad Iqbal Wani — who are already in custody for allegedly running a sophisticated fraud racket. According to police, the trio floated multiple fake business ventures, including real estate, fruit trade, and a bogus wild garlic enterprise, to dupe investors.

Their arrest earlier followed a complaint from a victim who alleged he was cheated of ₹55 lakh in a fraudulent wild garlic deal. Police said the accused lured victims with promises of high returns and later resorted to criminal intimidation when repayment was sought.

Wednesday’s raids were carried out to gather more evidence and identify other possible victims or accomplices. “The case is being investigated as an organised financial crime, and all leads are being pursued,” officials said.