Anantnag Police Attaches Property of Notorious Drug Peddler in Kehribal Mattan

Anantnag, June 26 : In a decisive move against the drug menace, Anantnag Police has attached the immovable property of a notorious drug peddler, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related activities in the district.

Acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985, a single-storey residential house belonging to Azad Ali Khan, son of Gull Ali Khan, resident of Kehribal Ranbirpora Mattan, was attached today. The said individual has been a repeated offender and is involved in multiple NDPS cases, including: FIR No. 68/2013 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act, FIR No. 82/2017 U/S 15/18 NDPS Act, FIR No. 10/2022 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act & 48 Excise Act (Police Station Mattan).

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation and enquiry conducted by Mattan Police, and was established to have been procured through illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The offender had been previously detained under the PIT-NDPS Act at District Jail Reasi, Jammu, and has been recently released.

This action marks yet another strong step by Anantnag Police in its sustained drive to dismantle drug networks and seize the assets of habitual offenders.

The local populace of Kehribal Mattan has welcomed and appreciated the move, recognizing it as a bold and effective measure to curb the spread of drug addiction in the region.

Anantnag Police remains committed to ensuring a drug-free and crime-free society, and such actions will continue with greater intensity.