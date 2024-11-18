Anantnag Police Attach Rs 1.5 Crore Property of Drug peddler Under NDPS Act

Continuing its drive against drug menace, police in Anantnag attached property of a drug peddler worth 1.5 Crore.

In a handout the police said that in a significant step towards combating Drug abuse, Anantnag Police have attached properties worth ₹1.5 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of their ongoing campaign against drug peddlers.

In a major action, Police Station Mattan attached a single-story residential house valued at ₹80 lakh, belonging to Afroz Ahmad Bhat , son of Gh Hassan, of Azam Khan Mohalla, Khreibal. Bhat, a habitual offender, has been involved in multiple NDPS cases for his role in the illegal narcotics trade.

Similarly, Police Station Srigufwara attached three commercial shops valued at ₹70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah , sons of Abdul Rashid Shah, residents of K Kalan, Srigufwara. Both brothers are under investigation for their involvement in several NDPS cases.

These actions highlight Anantnag Police’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the networks that perpetuate addiction. The use of provisions under the NDPS Act to seize properties linked to criminal activities serves as a strong deterrent to those engaged in the illegal drug trade.

Anantnag Police remain steadfast in their mission to create a drug-free society and will continue to take strict measures against individuals and groups involved in narcotics trafficking reads the statement.(GNS)