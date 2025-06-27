Breaking

Anantnag Police Attach Property of Notorious Drug Peddler Worth Rs 25.35 Lakh Under NDPS Act

RK Online Desk
Anantnag, June 27: In its continued crackdown on drug trafficking and in pursuance of its zero-tolerance policy towards narcotic crimes, Anantnag Police attached the immovable property of a notorious drug peddler under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The attached property, located at Bangidar, Mir Danter, Anantnag, belongs to Parvaiz Ahmad Fashoo, son of Abdul Rashid Fashoo, resident of Boat Colony, Khanabal. He is a habitual offender and has been found involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act:

FIR No. 67/2019 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act – Police Station Anantnag,  FIR No. 129/2015 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act – Police Station Anantnag, FIR No. 28/2017 U/S 15/18 NDPS Act – Police Station Achabal

The illegally acquired property identified and attached includes one single-storey concrete residential house, and Land measuring 07 marlas, with an estimated market value of ₹25,35,882/-.

The property was identified during investigation as having been raised from proceeds of illicit narcotic trade. Following due legal process, the attachment order has been forwarded to the competent authority for confirmation under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

This action is part of District Police Anantnag’s sustained campaign against drug peddlers and aims to deprive them of the economic benefits of illegal trade. The District Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eliminating the drug menace and safeguarding the youth and society from its harmful effects.

