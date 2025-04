Anantnag, April 05 : Anantnag police on Saturday arrested two drug Peddlers in seperate incidents at Srigufwara and Uttersoo.

In a post on X, Anantnag police wrote, “Anantnag Police arrested 2 drug peddlers in separate incidents at Srigufwara & Uttersoo. 550g of charas powder recovered. FIRs registered, investigation underway.”

“Public urged to report drug-related info. Identity of informants will be kept confidential.” the post reads.