Anantnag becomes Kashmir’s first railway station to handle freight ops

Srinagar, Aug 07: Anantnag Railway Station has become the first railway station in Kashmir Valley to be opened for goods transportation. Northern Railway, under its Jammu Division, officially commenced freight operations at the station, allowing both inward and outward movement of goods, officials said on Thursday.The station will function daily from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. This development is part of the Baramulla–Srinagar–Banihal railway corridor, which falls under the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.According to officials, this move will offer a more efficient and reliable transport option for businesses across the region. It is expected to bring down transportation costs, improve logistics, and ensure faster delivery of goods, particularly during winter months when road connectivity is often disrupted due to snowfall and landslides.Key sectors expected to benefit include horticulture, handicrafts, and fresh produce, which are among the Valley’s primary commercial outputs.The new freight facility will provide these sectors with better market access and help strengthen economic linkages between Kashmir and the rest of India.Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, said all necessary infrastructure and manpower are in place to ensure smooth handling of goods at Anantnag station. This step will help streamline goods movement across South Kashmir and beyond, he said.Chief Area Manager, Northern Railway Srinagar, Saqib Yousuf Yatoo, said that opening Anantnag station for goods traffic is a strategic addition to our logistics network in the Valley.“It will provide direct rail-based cargo access to local businesses and improve connectivity with markets across the country,” he said.The launch of freight operations at Anantnag comes at a time when Kashmir has achieved full railway connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, including the recent completion of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab.He said that the move is expected to facilitate the transport of goods, including horticultural produce, handicrafts, and other commercial items.