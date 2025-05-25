An Open Letter to Sh Rahul Gandhi

Dear Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,

I write this letter not out of political rivalry or partisan interest, but out of deep anguish and patriotic responsibility. In history, Nehru never questioned Gandhi, but today’s Nehru will not only question, he will confront, challenge and call out anything that weakens the nation, even if it wears the mask of legacy.

For years now, I have been watching you not only as a Congress leader but as a Kashmiri who refers himself as Dattatreya Kaul. I share my deep concern about your demeanour and the way you make public statements that consistently undermine India’s national security, strategic posture, and global standing. And I can no longer stay silent.

To every Indian, Dattatreya is not just a cultural marker; it carries with it the legacy of one of the most revered sages in our ancient Indic tradition, a spiritual amalgamation of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Dattatreya symbolizes wisdom, detachment, restraint, and divine integration and to every Kashmiri, the name Kaul resonates deeply, rooted in the sacred lineage of Kula, the spiritual tradition of Kashmir Shaivism.

A Dattatreya Kaul, therefore, is not merely a name, it is an invocation of a sacred synthesisof, intellectual brilliance, spiritual maturity and unwavering national ethos.But when someone invokes this name publicly, as you have done Rahul Ji, it must come with the responsibility to reflect its meaning. And by that standard, your words and conduct fall painfully short.

Do you even understand the legacy you invoke when you call yourself a Kaul? Do you realize the disservice your recklessness does to both your name and our nation? Your recent remarks following the tragic Pahalgam attackand your persistent undermining of our military operations including Operation Sindhoor, have become the tipping point for these open questions.

In any vibrant democracy, disagreement is a rightand dissent is essential. A robust opposition is the cornerstone of accountable governance. But when dissent begins to echo enemy propagandaand criticism blurs into careless rhetoric, it ceases to be patriotic. It becomes dangerous.Regrettably, your recent statements, both within India and on foreign platforms, appear to have crossed that dangerous line.

Let me start with your comments following Operation Sindhoor, a precision strike conducted deep inside Pakistani territory in response to the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack. While the nation saluted the courage of our armed forces and even Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, publicly admitted the damage inflicted, you chose that exact moment to mockingly ask, “How many IAF jets have crashed?” especially, when our brave pilots had just returned from a daring mission.

When senior officers including the DGMO and Air Marshal Pankaj Bharti explicitly stated that India was in a “war-like situation” and such operational details should not be politicized, your persistence was not accountability. It was recklessness. And it gave Pakistan an unexpected ally, not on the battlefield, but in the information war. In any military conflict, information is power. Releasing details about losses, whether aircraft, personnel or equipment, gives the enemy real-time intelligence about the success of their strikes and the vulnerability of our systems.

Defense analysts call this “operational security (OPSEC).” Knowing very well that it is not true, but still assuming that, If India were to reveal, which jets were lost, where they were hit, or which bases were compromised,Pakistan (or any adversary) could use that information and adapt tactics instantly.The war doctrines work onStrategic Ambiguity.Keep the Enemy Guessing.

In warfare, certainty is a weakness. If the enemy knows exactly what you have lost, where you were hit or how you are reacting, they gain clarityand with that clarity comes advantage. That is why keeping the enemy guessing is a calculated military doctrine followed by every credible defence force in the world.

In India’s case, not disclosing details of operational losses (if any) during missions like Operation Sindhoor serves a strategic purpose:

It denies Pakistan and other hostile players accurate data that could be used to recalibrate their offensive and propaganda.

It prevents them from knowing what worked and what failed, thus creating a fog of uncertainty that handicaps their response.

It protects Indian defence personnel from becoming predictable targets in retaliatory cycles.

Rahul ji, all warfare’s are based on Deception and Ambiguity and Psychological warfare plays a role far greater than brute force

Perhaps, this was is not an isolated lapse. It is a part of a troubling pattern of your political conduct over the years. You accused the Prime Minister of treason in the Rafale deal, calling him a “middleman” and popularizing the slogan “Chowkidar Chor Hai”. Never mind that the Supreme Court, the CAG, and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence found no wrongdoing. Now we can see that the same Rafale acted as a deterrent, while fighting and destroying enemy bases.

You opposed the NRC and CAA, invoking fears of religious discrimination, without once acknowledging the legitimate security concerns posed by unchecked illegal migration in sensitive border states.You denounced the revocation of Article 370, a historic decision that fully integrated Jammu & Kashmir and drastically reduced terrorism in the region. Instead of welcoming peace, you warned of unrest, which never came.

You have repeatedly mocked India’s democracy on international soil, alleging thatstructures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country, inferring to foreign audiences that “India is no longer a democracy,” and its institutions are “under siege.” Those remarks weren’t just aired on western news channels, they were quoted, word-for-word, in the Pakistani Parliament, as evidence of a collapsing India.

Rahu Ji, you are not a student activist or a Twitter influencer. You are the face of India’s principal Opposition party. Your words don’t just travel; they linger, echo, and embolden those who wish to weaken India from within and beyond.

In today’s world, fifth-generation warfare is real. It is not about bombs and bullets. It is about narratives, perception and psychological subversion. When leaders question the credibility of their own armed forces or suggest internal decay to international audiences, they don’t merely express dissent; they become tools of information warfare.

Rahul ji, please ask yourself, “When Indian pilots fly sorties into enemy territory with the world watching, does your mockery inspire confidence or confusion? And

When soldiers operate in unforgiving terrain, safeguarding our sovereignty, do your words strengthen their resolveor shake their morale? And

When Pakistan’s official spokespersons and parliamentarians use your statements to tarnish India, are you proud of that validation?

You have had and continue to have ample platforms to raise your concerns responsibly, be it, Parliament, all-party briefings, closed-door consultations with defence officials. But instead, you have chosen foreign stages, press conferences and sarcastic soundbites that fuel adversarial narratives.

Rahul Ji, you must reflect, are you leading India’s Opposition or Echoing the voice of India’s Opposition’s enemies?

This letter is not personal. It is not even political. It is a national concern, voiced not by a party member, but by acorporate professional and an Academician and also aCitizen who believes that the health of a democracy depends as much on responsible opposition as it does on effective governance.

India is not perfect. No nation is. But undermining its institutions, insulting its leadership abroad and casting aspersions on its military achievements is not courage. It is carelessness. And in matters of national security, the cost of careless words is paid in blood.

If you truly care about Indiaand its futurerise above performative politics.Speak with responsibility, not recklessness.Critique with facts not insinuations.Oppose with dignity not disdain.Because the youth of Indiamany of whom wear the uniform and stand watch at our bordersare not just listening.They are counting on leaders to lead with vision not venom.

The nation is watching. History is taking notes. The question is what legacy will you leave behind?

With hope for a more responsible opposition,

A Concerned Citizen of India

Dr Raj Nehru

Former Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and presently working with Haryana Governemnt