“Amit Shah’s visit underscores seriousness of crisis, will help better coordination”: CM Omar Abdullah

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Union Territory reflects the seriousness of the ongoing crisis caused by floods and will help in better coordination of relief efforts.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said he attended the review meeting chaired by the Home Minister on the prevailing situation.

“Thankful for his visit, which underscores the seriousness of the crisis and will help better coordination. Our priority remains timely relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding lives with resilience,” the Chief Minister said.

The Union Home Minister chaired the meeting to review the flood situation, relief measures, and restoration of essential services in the affected areas of Jammu and Kashmir.