Amit Shah visits Border Outpost ‘Vinay’ in Kathua, interacts with BSF personnel

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Monday visited the Border Outpost ‘Vinay’ in Kathua during his Jammu and Kashmir visit and interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed.

On this occasion, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and Director-General of the Border Security Force, along with several other dignitaries, were present.

During his visit, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah paid tribute to the martyr Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad of the Border Security Force, who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty at the international border in Kathua district in 2019. Earlier, in 2021,Amit Shah had also visited the Makwal Border Post along the Jammu frontier.

Union Home Minister inaugurated newly built facilities at the border, including 8 women barracks, high-mast lights, a G+1 tower, and a composite BOP, all constructed at a cost of ₹47.22 crore. These initiatives have strengthened the security arrangements during the Border Security Force personnel’s duties and have also improved their living conditions.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation appreciated the efforts of the BSF personnel and officers in monitoring the international border in the Jammu region. During his interaction with the soldiers, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, said that on visiting this place one realises the difficult conditions under which the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel ensure the security of the country’s borders.

He mentioned that despite extreme cold, heavy rainfall, or temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, and regardless of the geographical or climatic challenges, our soldiers remain vigilant and dedicated to securing the borders with preparedness and alertness.

hah said that the BSF has a glorious history when it comes to the country’s security. He mentioned that the entire nation knows that the BSF is our first line of defence, and the force has always performed this responsibility exceptionally well. He further noted that in every war with Pakistan, the contribution of our BSF soldiers has been as significant as that of the Indian Army.

He added that two models of electronic surveillance systems have been developed for deployment on the border. After their installation across the entire border, soldiers will find it much easier to receive information and respond immediately to any actions by the enemy, using technology. Shah also mentioned that several experiments have been conducted to identify infiltration and to detect and destroy tunnels, using technology.

Union Home Minister said that in a few years, the security forces deployed on the entire India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border will be fully equipped with technical assistance. He said that the sacrifice, bravery, valor, and courage of our soldiers form the shield of India against enemies from across the border, and this is why the people of the country hold deep respect for the BSF.

Shah said that over 26 initiatives related to technology are currently being tested, including anti-drone technology, tunnel identification technology, and electronic surveillance. Shri Shah expressed confidence that some results from these tests could be achieved by next March, which would make it easier for the soldiers in fulfilling their duties.

He said that the Modi government is working to reduce the difficulties faced by soldiers in the discharge of their duties and will continue to do so. He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central government is fully committed to the welfare of security forces and their families. The Government of India has launched several welfare schemes for security forces, including Ayushman CAPF, Ex-Gratia Payments, accidental death insurance coverage under the CAPF salary package scheme, the Unified Pension Scheme, the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme (PMSS), and E-Housing.