Breaking

Amit Shah to visit Srinagar tomorrow evening

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Srinagar on Thursday evening, officials sources said here on Wednesday.

Top official sources told that Shah will arrive in Srinagar tomorrow evening and will stay for a night.

He said that the next day Shah is scheduled to meet various delegations including civil society members and BJP Karyakartas.

Shah’s visit to Srinagar comes amid the Lok Sabha polls being held across the country, however, the BJP has not fielded any candidate for 3 seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the 4th phase on May 13, recording a voter turnout of over 38 percent – the highest since 1996 in the Lok Sabha elections.

Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri seats will go to polls on May 20 and May 25 respectively in the 7-phase Lok Sabha polls. Results will be declared on June 04.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also confirmed to KNO that Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Srinagar tomorrow to meet several delegations—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Youth dies in Ganderbal accident

IG BSF visits Kupwara, reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of Lok Sabha Election

NIA files chargesheet against 10th accused in Jammu drone arms dropping case

Indian Army sets up one of world’s highest tank repair facilities near China border

“Congress trying to create communal disharmony”: PM Modi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article People will teach lesson to three families who looted J&K for own interests: Tarun Chugh
Next Article Six women, minor girl among ten injured in bus accident in Akhnoor
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone…”: Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks
Breaking
Six women, minor girl among ten injured in bus accident in Akhnoor
Breaking
People will teach lesson to three families who looted J&K for own interests: Tarun Chugh
Breaking
Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs in Sopore
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.