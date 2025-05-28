Amit Shah to visit J&K on May 29 to review security

Srinagar, May 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on May 29 and 30 to review the security situation and meet victims of recent cross-border shelling in Poonch, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

This will be Shah’s first visit to the Union Territory following ‘Operation Sindoor’, a major counter-terror operation launched by Indian forces.

On April 23, a day after Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people—including 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator—Shah visited the Baisaran picnic spot in Pahalgam, where the attack took place. He conducted an aerial survey before landing at the site and later attended a solemn ceremony in Srinagar to pay tribute to the victims and meet their families.

“With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared,” Shah posted on social media platform X.

The two-day upcoming visit will begin with a high-level security review meeting in Jammu on May 29. On May 30, the Home Minister is expected to visit the border district of Poonch to meet residents affected by cross-border shelling.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, BJP Media Incharge Kashmir, Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah, said the Home Minister’s visit underscores the central government’s commitment to the safety and welfare of border residents.

The visit comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with repeated instances of cross-border shelling reported from the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, and Samba in recent months. These incidents have resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to property.

Shah’s visit also follows a series of intensified security operations launched by Indian forces under ‘Operation Sindoor’, aimed at countering infiltration attempts and dismantling terrorist infrastructure across the border. According to sources, the operation has led to the elimination of nearly 100 terror operatives at key locations, including Bhawalpur—headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed—and Muridke, a major training facility of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Sources said the high-level security meeting will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt. Gen. Suchindra Kumar, senior commanders from the 15, 16, and 9 Corps, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and senior officials from the CRPF and BSF.