Amit Shah to visit J&K on May 29 & 30, first visit after Operation Sindoor

Agencies
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir this week, sources said on Tuesday. This will be his first visit after India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

Sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Amit Shah will visit the Union Territory on May 29 and 30.

They said that Shah is also expected to meet the victims of cross-border shelling in Poonch.

India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead on April 22—(KNO)

