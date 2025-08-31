Top Stories

Amit Shah to visit Jammu on Monday

Will chair high-level review meeting on flood relief measures

Arvind Sharma
1 Min Read
JAMMU, Aug 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his two-day visit to the flood-affected areas of the Jammu region on September 1, Monday. He will chair a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhawan, Jammu, at 11:30 am to discuss and assess the flood relief measures.

“Before the meeting, the Home Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas across Jammu at 10:45 AM,” sources confirmed.

All senior officials have been instructed to attend the review meeting chaired by the Home Minister.

Following the meeting, Shah will visit various flood-hit areas, including Katra, the base camp for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and Kishtwar to assess the damage caused by the recent flash floods and cloudbursts.

Shah will arrive in Jammu on September 1.A team from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will accompany the Home Minister during the visit.

After his arrival, Shah will head directly to Raj Bhawan to chair the review meeting, where he will be briefed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials from the MHA, and the UT administration. The meeting will cover the damages, ongoing relief and rescue operations, and the restoration of infrastructure across Jammu.

