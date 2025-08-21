Amit Shah to move motion in Rajya Sabha to send three key bills to Joint Committee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move a motion in the Rajya Sabha today, seeking the House’s concurrence to set up a Joint Committee of the Houses on three key bills. The bills pertain to amendments to the Constitution of India, the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

According to the list of business of Rajya Sabha, the motion proposes that 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha be nominated by the Deputy Chairman to serve on the Joint Committee. The committee’s purpose is to deliberate on the proposed amendments and provide recommendations.

The list of business states, “That this House concurs in the recommendation of the Lok Sabha that this House do join in the Joint Committee of the Houses on the Bill further to amend the Constitution of India; the Bill further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 and the Bill further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 and resolves that ten Members of this House be nominated by the Deputy Chairman to serve on the said Joint Committee.”

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat will lay the paper on table for the Ministry of Culture while Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh will lay the paper on table for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Meda Raghunadha Reddy will lay on the table the reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers (2024-25).

Naresh Bansal and Rajendra Gehlot will lay on the table the reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development.

Niranjan Bishi and Sumitra Balmik will lay on the table the reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment (2024-2025).

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs on Wednesday, asking them to be present in the House on Thursday and support the Government’s stand.

On Wednesday, the two Houses of Parliament have witnessed uproar over the opposition demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. While the IIM (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the government introduced three bills, including a constitution amendment bill, in the Lok Sabha. The IIM (Amendment) Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah introduced in the Lok Sabha the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The bills were sent to joint committee of Parliament.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The proposed bill mandates the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment. If the arrested leader doesn’t resign, their office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility. (ANI)