Developing StoryJammu

Amit Shah reviews J&K Security Scenario in high-level meeting at Jammu

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, reviewed the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting held in Jammu on Monday.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief Secretary & DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of CAPFs and other Senior Officers were present in the meeting.

While reviewing the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the UT administration and security agencies for conducting Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025 peacefully.

He emphasized on the zero tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He instructed all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah appreciated the pivotal role played by all the security forces in relief and rescue work in the recent flash floods of J&K which has helped in saving many lives. He assured full support of CAPFs in managing the natural calamities in J&K.

Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine under heightened security measures
Paintings on 2000-Year-Old Greek stories attracts Jammuties to Kala Kendra
JKAS members express grief over Dr Thapa’s demise
CM Omar Abdullah flags off free bus service for women across J&K
Theatrical production Mata Ki Kahani mesmerize audiences in Katra
Share This Article
Previous Article Div Com Kashmir reviews status of Srinagar Smart City projects
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Div Com Kashmir reviews status of Srinagar Smart City projects
Breaking Kashmir
Amit Shah reviews Flood Situation in Jammu, orders focus on Healthcare needs
Breaking Jammu
Kupwara, Baramulla Scholars, Prominent Figures join SBSP in presence of Vivek Bali
Breaking Jammu
Theft Case solved in Srinagar; accused arrested, Stolen property recovered: Police 
Breaking City