Amit Shah reviews J&K Security Scenario in high-level meeting at Jammu

Follow us on

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, reviewed the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting held in Jammu on Monday.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief Secretary & DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of CAPFs and other Senior Officers were present in the meeting.

While reviewing the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the UT administration and security agencies for conducting Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025 peacefully.

He emphasized on the zero tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He instructed all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah appreciated the pivotal role played by all the security forces in relief and rescue work in the recent flash floods of J&K which has helped in saving many lives. He assured full support of CAPFs in managing the natural calamities in J&K.