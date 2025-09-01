BreakingJammu

Amit Shah reviews Flood Situation in Jammu, orders focus on Healthcare needs

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the recent flood situation in Jammu.

He directed the water supply and health departments to exert their full efforts in addressing healthcare needs that may arise in the aftermath of the floods.

Shah emphasized that the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains committed to providing timely assistance to the affected people.

“The Modi government will continue to provide swift relief along with financial and technological support to ensure effective rehabilitation and restoration,” he said.

