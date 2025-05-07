Breaking

Amit Shah orders Paramilitary Forces to Call Back Personnel on Leave

Gandhinagar, Apr 06 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the golden jubilee celebrations of IFFCO's parent unit and first urea manufacturing plant, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Home Minister Amit on Wednesday Shah ordered chiefs of paramilitary forces to call back their personnel who are on leave.

Official sources told news agency JKNS “HM Shah has asked all paramilitary forces to call back their personnels who have taken leaves.”

The order comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan, after India launched operation Sindoor during midnight of Wednesday.

This strike comes weeks after Pahalgam terror attack which claimed at least 26 lives maximum of which includes tourists. (JKNS)

