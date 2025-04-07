Amit Shah met families of martyred policemen in Jammu, hands over appointment letters 

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah met the families of martyred policemen of Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu today and handed over appointment letters to 9 nominees on compassionate grounds.

Union Home Minister paid tribute to the martyred police personnel and expressed gratitude to their families.

Addressing the families of the martyred police personnel, Shah said that for more than three and a half decades, Jammu and Kashmir has suffered the devastating effects of terrorism.

He said that we are proud of the sacrifice of our brave policemen who laid down their lives to protect our country, our homes and our future. Home Minister said that the whole country is proud of the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

He said that today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant progress has been achieved in tackling terrorism and ending separatist ideology. Shri Shah also said that our mission is still not accomplished, because terrorism has been curbed, but it has not been completely eliminated.

Home Minister urged J&K Government to take positive steps for compassionate appointment of 12-year-old Yuvraj Singh, son of martyr SGCT Jaswant Singh, upon attaining adulthood (18 years of age). Shri Shah also paid his respects and gratitude to the family of late Shri Shashi Bhushan Abrol, Deputy Manager/Designer, APCO Construction Company, Gagangir, District Ganderbal. Late Shashi Bhushan Abrol made the supreme sacrifice while on duty during a terrorist attack on the critical infrastructure project of Sonamarg Tunnel on 20 October 2024.

Home Minister said that no amount of words can take away the pain being felt by the bereaved, but it symbolizes our deep gratitude and the government’s unwavering commitment to stand with the families of the brave martyrs, just as the loved ones of the martyrs have stood by the nation.

Union Home Minister urged everyone to follow the ideals of the martyrs and have an eternal love for duty, honour and ‘Maa Bharti’. He said that the sacrifice, courage and commitment of the martyrs will always remain etched in our hearts and will continue to inspire us to build the India of their dreams.

The visit of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation to Jammu and Kashmir reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India to bring peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir, especially the significant steps taken for infrastructure development and strengthening the security situation.