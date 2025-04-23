Amit Shah, LG Sinha, CM Omar arrive at PCR Srinagar 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other top officials on Wednesday arrived at Police Control Room Srinagar to pay tributes to the civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources said the Union Home Minister after paying his last respects to the terror attack victims left for the attack site, Baisaran in Pahalgam, where armed terrorists opened fire on civilians on Tuesday killing 27 people, mostly tourists.

Following the terror attack, Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar late last evening and chaired a security review meeting—(KNO)