Amit Shah in touch with Omar Abdullah, instructs DG BSF to ensure safety measures in border areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Operation Sindoor, which has been initiated by the Indian Army in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Home Minister is also constantly in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF). Shah has instructed DG BSF to ensure all safety measures for people living in border areas.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

He has directed the District Collectors to shift villagers from vulnerable areas and ensure essential services remain available.

“I’ve also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!” Office of Lieutenant Governor (J&K) posted on X.

Sinha said that the government was prepared to deal with any eventuality.

“Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police and district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I’m closely monitoring the situation and government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Shah asserted that India remains committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

He praised the Army for initiating ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many. The Union Home Minister said that the Narendra Modi government was resolved to retaliate against any attack on Indian citizens.

“Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots,” Shah posed on X.

The precision strikes have been carried out against Pakistan, aimed at its terror infrastructure.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi’s most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)