Amit Shah hails Forces, officials for peaceful ShriAmarnathjiyatra

JAMMU, AUG 12: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has congratulated all security forces, ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board, Jammu-Kashmir administration and voluntary organisations for their contribution in making ShriAmarnathjiYatra safe and smooth.

In a post on X platform, ShriAmit Shah said that this year, more than 4.14 lakh devotees visited ShriAmarnathji, a symbol of unbroken tradition and faith of Indian culture, to have darshan of Baba Barfani. I congratulate all the security forces, ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board, Jammu-Kashmir administration and voluntary organizations for their contribution in making this pilgrimage safe and smooth. He said that the contribution of all of you in making this holy pilgrimage successful was commendable and unique. May Baba Barfani keep his blessings on everyone.