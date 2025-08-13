Top Stories

Amit Shah hails Forces, officials for peaceful ShriAmarnathjiyatra

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

JAMMU, AUG 12: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has congratulated all security forces, ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board, Jammu-Kashmir administration and voluntary organisations for their contribution in making ShriAmarnathjiYatra safe and smooth.

In a post on X platform, ShriAmit Shah said that this year, more than 4.14 lakh devotees visited ShriAmarnathji, a symbol of unbroken tradition and faith of Indian culture, to have darshan of Baba Barfani. I congratulate all the security forces, ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board, Jammu-Kashmir administration and voluntary organizations for their contribution in making this pilgrimage safe and smooth. He said that the contribution of all of you in making this holy pilgrimage successful was commendable and unique. May Baba Barfani keep his blessings on everyone.

NaMo Kendra seeks commemorative stamp to honour Ratan Tata’s Legacy
Strengthen pilgrim feedback for ongoing service improvements: LG
J&K to celebrate Constitution Day today
SED felicitates NEET qualifiers & top scorers in Kashmir Division 
Modi govt strengthened India’s national security: Amit Shah
Share This Article
Previous Article HarGharTiranga is a pledge for a better J&K: LG
Next Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K Successful ShriAmarnathjiYatra defies enemy designs: LG
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
Successful ShriAmarnathjiYatra defies enemy designs: LG
Top Stories
HarGharTiranga is a pledge for a better J&K: LG
Top Stories
“We must inculcate ‘Nation First’ spirit”: LG Sinha
Top Stories
SIA steps up probe into 35-yr-old SarlaBhat murder case
Top Stories